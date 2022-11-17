Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar falls from seven-month peak, arabica hits 15-month low

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

November 17, 2022 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell on Thursday after hitting a seven-month high in the previous session on concerns over Indian supplies, while arabica coffee slid to a 15-month low.

The weakness of Brazil's real currency BRL= helped to drive down prices of both sugar and coffee.

A weak real encourages selling of dollar-priced commodities in Brazil by raising returns in local currency terms.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 2.2% to 19.83 cents per lb at 1422 GMT after climbing to a seven-month peak of 20.44 cents on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the market was technically overbought after its recent strong advance, so the decline was not unexpected, while funds also appeared to be taking a breather after a recent buying spree.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.3% to $532 a tonne.

* Indian mills have produced 2 million tonnes of sugar so far in the season that began on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said, almost unchanged from a year earlier.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.6% to $1.5580 per lb, having touched a 15-month low of $1.5405.

* Fitch Solutions said the market might have further to fall in the near term as global demand softens and supplies improve in top producer Brazil.

* The current weakness of the Brazilian real and Colombian peso will also continue to encourage U.S. dollar-denominated export sales, it said.

* Also weighing on coffee, ICE certified stocks rose to 485,369 bags as of Nov. 16, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 577,099 bags pending grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $1,763 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.5% to $2,464 a tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.4% to 1,948 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt Editing by Devika Syamnath and David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.