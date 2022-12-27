Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar falls from near 6-year peak, arabica coffee also down

December 27, 2022 — 11:43 am EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Monday as positive production news from Brazil pulled prices off a near six-year peak hit on Friday, while arabica coffee also fell.

The London market for robusta coffee, white sugar and cocoa was closed on Tuesday due to Boxing Day.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down by 0.52 cent, or 2.48%, at 20.46 by 1610 GMT. The contract hit the highest level for the front month since February 2017 on Friday at 21.18 cents.

* Dealers cited a technical correction in the sugar market after a large increase in speculators' long position recently.

* Brazil's government raised its estimates for the country's sugar and ethanol production in the 2022/23 season on Tuesday.

* In other news, Brazil is likely to extend a federal taxes exemption for fuels over January as the new administration takes over and evaluates long-term outlook for fuel prices.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCH3 was falling 2.85% to $1.6705 per lb​​ after rising to a one-week peak of $1.7265 on Friday.

* Dealers said some investors unwinded on Tuesday protective positions built prior to the long holiday.

* Arabica coffee has been trading in a relatively short range between $1.55 and $1.70 since late November.

* There is reduced activity in the physical markets, particularly in top grower Brazil, said broker Carvalhaes in a report, while farmers are away from dealings due to holidays.

* Uganda's coffee exports declined 15% in November from the same period a year ago, as drought reduced yields in some regions

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was little changed at $2,626 per tonne. On Friday, the contract hit the highest price since early April at $2,651/tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.172 million tonnes by Dec. 25 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up 14.1% from the same period last season.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 6.9% year on year in November to 113,803 tonnes.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)

