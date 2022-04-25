SOFTS-Raw sugar falls close to one-month low; cocoa and coffee also retreat

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit their lowest in nearly a month on Monday as the outlook for supplies from Brazil improved, oil prices fell and the Brazilian real weakened against the dollar. O/RBRL=

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 1.5% to 18.95 cents per lb by 1308 GMT after hitting its lowest since late March at 18.92 cents.

* Dealers said that a weaker Brazilian real and lower crude prices mean that the sugar/ethanol split in top producer Brazil is unlikely to change much from last season, helping to ensure adequate supplies.

* Falling energy prices tend to prompt cane mills in Brazil to produce less ethanol, a cane-based biofuel, and more sugar.

* A weak Brazilian real tends to encourage Brazilian sugar exporters to sell dollar-priced sugar by raising returns in local currency terms. Brazil is not a major ethanol exporter so a weak real does not encourage exporters to sell the fuel.

* Limiting losses in sugar, soft drinks maker Coca-Cola KO.N, a major sugar consumer, beat quarterly revenue expectations thanks to higher prices and a rebound in demand.

* ICE raw sugar speculators reduced their net long position by 7,976 contracts to 119,115 in the week to April 19, data showed.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 2% to $520 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.5% to $2,515 a tonne, having hit its lowest since mid-March at $2,506.

* Cocoa is under pressure from data showing that first-quarter grindings, a measure of demand, fell in North America and Asia.

* ICE New York cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 4,603 contracts to 10,220 in the week to April 19.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1% to 1,753 pounds a tonne​.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2% to $2.2255 per lb.

* ICE arabica coffee speculators cut their net long position by 7,524 contracts to 22,094 in the week to April 19. []

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.8% to $2,079 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.