Commodities
SBUX

SOFTS-Raw sugar falls as rally pauses in energy, grain prices

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Khalid Al Mousily

Raw sugar futures on ICE fell more than 2% on Wednesday amid a pause in the blistering rally of global energy and grain prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Updates with comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell more than 2% on Wednesday amid a pause in the blistering rally of global energy and grain prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Arabica coffee also fell, while cocoa futures closed up.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.49 cent, or 2.5%, at 18.94 cents per lb.

* Oil prices fell sharply as some investors took the view that the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports may not worsen a supply shock, while wheat fell for a second day after a record-breaking rally. GRA/O/R

* While sugar continues to derive support from sky-high global energy prices, doubts are growing about whether they will prompt cane mills in Brazil to increase output of biofuel ethanol at the expense of sugar. O/R

* Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras has yet to make any gasoline price increases since the war begun amid strong political pressure against a price hike from the local government.

* A global deficit in sugar supplies in the 2021/22 season is expected to narrow by 42% due to better than expected sugar production in India, broker StoneX said.

* Brazil's sugar production is expected to grow to 33 million tonnes in the new season, said Datagro.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell $10.20, or 1.9%, to $526.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 3.6 cents, or 1.5%, at $2.293 per lb, having settled up 3.9% on Tuesday on a technical bounce.

* Brazilian coffee areas are expected to receive rains in the coming days that will keep soil moisture in good levels as fruits enter maturation stage, dealers said.

* Coffee giant Starbucks SBUX.O is suspending all business activity in major coffee importer Russia, including shipment of its products and also including cafes run by a licensee.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $23, or 1.1%, to $2,117 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 settled up $27, or 1.0%, at $2,663 a tonne.

* New York cocoa may test a support at $2,611 per tonne, a break below could cause a fall into $2,558-$2,585 range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 ​rose 6 pounds, or 0.3%, to 1,774 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Amy Caren Daniel)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular