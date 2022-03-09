SOFTS-Raw sugar falls as rally pauses in energy, grain prices

Updates with comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell more than 2% on Wednesday amid a pause in the blistering rally of global energy and grain prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Arabica coffee also fell, while cocoa futures closed up.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.49 cent, or 2.5%, at 18.94 cents per lb.

* Oil prices fell sharply as some investors took the view that the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports may not worsen a supply shock, while wheat fell for a second day after a record-breaking rally. GRA/O/R

* While sugar continues to derive support from sky-high global energy prices, doubts are growing about whether they will prompt cane mills in Brazil to increase output of biofuel ethanol at the expense of sugar. O/R

* Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras has yet to make any gasoline price increases since the war begun amid strong political pressure against a price hike from the local government.

* A global deficit in sugar supplies in the 2021/22 season is expected to narrow by 42% due to better than expected sugar production in India, broker StoneX said.

* Brazil's sugar production is expected to grow to 33 million tonnes in the new season, said Datagro.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell $10.20, or 1.9%, to $526.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 3.6 cents, or 1.5%, at $2.293 per lb, having settled up 3.9% on Tuesday on a technical bounce.

* Brazilian coffee areas are expected to receive rains in the coming days that will keep soil moisture in good levels as fruits enter maturation stage, dealers said.

* Coffee giant Starbucks SBUX.O is suspending all business activity in major coffee importer Russia, including shipment of its products and also including cafes run by a licensee.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $23, or 1.1%, to $2,117 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 settled up $27, or 1.0%, at $2,663 a tonne.

* New York cocoa may test a support at $2,611 per tonne, a break below could cause a fall into $2,558-$2,585 range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 ​rose 6 pounds, or 0.3%, to 1,774 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Amy Caren Daniel)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.