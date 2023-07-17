SOFTS-Raw sugar falls as market consolidates; cocoa gains

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on the ICE exchange fell on Monday as the market consolidated recent gains linked to tight supply and weather concerns, while cocoa headed back up.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.52 cent, or 2.1%, at 23.80 cents per lb, having hit a two-week high on Friday​.

* Dealers said the market is underpinned by concerns that the El Nino weather event is starting to bite key producers India and Thailand, but added this is to some extent priced in.

* Raw sugar speculators cut their net long position by 4,344 contracts to 85,435 in the week to July 11.

* Brazilian mills hedged around 4.5 million tonnes of next season's (2024/25) sugar exports on ICE by June 30, Archer Consulting said.

* Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities has announced a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar from any origin.

* October white sugar LSUc1 ​​fell $16.30, or 2.4%, to $669.40 a metric ton.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc1 ​​rose 16 pounds, or 0.6%, to 2,514 pounds per metric ton.

* Dealers said recent data on the cocoa grind, a measure of demand, shows processing is to some extent shifting from Europe to Ivory Coast rather than falling outright.

* London cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 3,425 lots to 88,109 lots as of July 11.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast are down 4% so far this season, exporters estimate.

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose $7, or 0.2%, to $3,359 a metric ton.

* New York cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 1,586 contracts to 47,566 in the week to July 11.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 5 cents, or 3.1%, at $1.558 per lb.

* Arabica coffee speculators increased their net short position by 2,819 contracts to 13,342 in the week to July 11.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $12, or 0.5%, to $2,552 a metric ton.

* Robusta coffee speculators cut their net long position by 1,816 lots to 38,810 lots as of July 11.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Goodman, David Evans, Shweta Agarwal and Shounak Dasgupta)

