SOFTS-Raw sugar falls as market consolidates; cocoa gains

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

July 17, 2023 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on the ICE exchange fell on Monday as the market consolidated recent gains linked to supply tightness and weather concerns, while cocoa headed back up.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.6% to 23.94 cents per lb​ at 1240 GMT, having hit a two-week high on Friday​.

* Dealers said the market is underpinned by concerns that the El Nino weather event is starting to bite in key producers India and Thailand, but added this is to some extent priced in.

* Raw sugar speculators cut their net long position by 4,344 contracts to 85,435 in the week to July 11, data showed.

* October white sugar LSUc1 ​​fell 1.4% to $676.20 a metric ton.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc1 ​​rose 0.5% to 2,511 pounds per metric ton.

* Dealers said recent data on the cocoa grind, a measure of demand, shows processing is to some extent shifting from Europe to Ivory Coast, rather than falling outright.

* The North American grind is scheduled for July 20.

* September New York cocoa CCc1 dipped 0.1% to $3,348 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.2% to $1.5720 per lb.

* Arabica coffee speculators increased their net short position by 2,819 contracts to 13,342 in the week to July 11, data showed.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,554 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

