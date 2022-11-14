SOFTS-Raw sugar falls as dollar strengthens; coffee also down

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Monday, retreating from the prior session's five-month high, weighed partly by a stronger dollar, while coffee and cocoa prices also fell.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.2% to 19.60 cents per lb by 1251 GMT, retreating from the previous session's five-month peak of 19.85 cents.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned however by talk that some Indian mills are seeking to renegotiate export contracts which were agreed when prices were lower.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $564.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.2% to $1.6445 per lb.

* Dealers said a large inflow of arabica coffee into ICE-approved warehouses remained a bearish influence.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 454,056 bags as of Nov. 11, climbing further from a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 456,133 bags in Antwerp pending grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.7% to $1,804 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,497 a tonne, retreating further from Friday's six-month peak of $2,577.

* Dealers said the end of a dock strike in top grower Ivory Coast helped to put the market on the defensive.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to 1,956 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey)

