SOFTS-Raw sugar falls, arabica coffee hits new one-year low

Updates with market activity, adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed lower for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as dealers were upbeat about looming supply news from India and concerned about the strong U.S. dollar =USD, while arabica coffee hit a new one-year low.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 0.1 cent, or 0.5%, at 18.67 cents per lb, having settled 0.4% lower on Monday.

* Dealers said supply news from India, the world's second largest sugar exporter, was weighing on prices, though fresh spot demand from major buyers China and Indonesia and reduced cane crushing in top producer Brazil were limiting losses.

* Indian sugar output is expected to rise 2% to 36.5 million tonnes in the new season that began on Oct. 1, and the country is on track to have excess supply to export around 9 million tonnes.

* An Indian government official, meanwhile, said the country will announce this year's sugar export quota within a week.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $9.70, or 1.7%, at $547.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled 0.45 cents, or 0.2%, lower at $1.951 per lb​​​, after touching a one-year low of $1.9320.

* Shipments of green coffee out of top producer Brazil averaged 10,570 tonnes per day in October versus 9,440 tonnes per day in the same month last year, according to government data.

* Underpinning prices however, green coffee stocks stored at ports in the United States, the world's largest consumer of the beverage, fell by 71,608 60-kg bags at the end of September to 6.37 million bags.

* Also, ICE-certified arabica stocks hit , falling to 397,999 tonnes, latest data showed.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $11, or 0.5%, at $2,034 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled $35, or 1.5%, lower at $2,305 a tonne.

* The market awaits data regarding North America third quarter grinding to be released on Thursday at 4:00 PM (ET).

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,879 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, David Evans and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.