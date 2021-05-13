Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar falls after hitting 2-1/2 month high

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Thursday, retreating further from the previous session's 2-1/2 month high on profit taking by speculators and risk off sentiment in wider financial markets.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 2.4% to 17.40 cents per lb at 1100 GMT, having hit its highest since late February on Wednesday at 18.25 cents.

* Dealers said while funds might continue liquidating long positions near term, a large-scale price collapse was unlikely, with the market still underpinned by worries over Brazil's cane crop and soaring ethanol prices in the country.

* Brazil's sugar production fell 25% late in April compared with a year earlier as cane agricultural yields lag last year's by more than 10%.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture sees sugar imports falling to 2.65 million short tonnes in 2021/22 compared to 3.15 million.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.4% to $460.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.4% to $1.4450 per lb, after climbing to a four-year peak of $1.5540 last week.

* Honduras, Central America's largest coffee exporter, cut its forecasts for coffee exports in the current harvest by a further 8.3%.

* The country, also the world's fourth largest arabica producer, had in January already trimmed its forecast for the 2020/2021 harvest by 10.7%.

* Anti-government protests in Colombia, the world's second largest arabica producer, have so far halted over 500,000 60 kg bags of coffee exports.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.8% to $1,487 a tonne.

* Coffee trading in top robusta producer Vietnam continued to be sluggish this week amid weak demand.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.5% to 1,707 pounds per tonne​, having hit its highest in 1-1/2 months at 1,718.

* Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi, 65, has been admitted to hospital in Paris for medical tests.

* Achi, seen as a potential successor to President Alassane Ouattara, is also a key figure in discussions to resolve a large power generation deficit.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled up $51, or 2.1%, at $2,517 a tonne.

(Editing by David Evans)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

