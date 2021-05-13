Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar falls 4% as speculators cut long position

Marcelo Teixeira
Maytaal Angel
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE closed 4% lower on Thursday, retreating further from the previous session's 2-1/2-month high, on profit taking by speculators and risk off sentiment in wider financial markets. [MKTS/GLOB] [O/R]

London cocoa rose to a 2-month peak.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​​​settled down 0.73 cent, or 4.1%, at 17.11 cents per lb, on fund sales.

* Dealers said while speculators might continue liquidating long positions near term, a large-scale price collapse was unlikely, with the market still underpinned by worries over Brazil's cane crop.

* "Brazil is confronting the worst drought in eighty years and it was expected to count for over 60% of the world's raw sugar exports. Take this lightly if you dare," said a U.S.-based broker.

* Brazil's sugar production fell 25% late in April.

* The USDA sees U.S. sugar imports falling to 2.65 million short tonnes in 2021/22.

* August white sugar LSUc1​​settled down $16.30, or 3.5%, at $455.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2settled down 0.1 cent, or 0.1%, at $1.464 per lb, as price-positive news prevented the type of losses seen in other commodities markets.

* Anti-government protests in Colombia, the world's second largest arabica producer, have so far halted over 500,000 60-kg bags of coffee exports.

* Honduras, Central America's largest coffee exporter, cut its forecast for coffee exports by a further 8.3%.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled down $19, or 1.3%, at $1,495 a tonne.

* Coffee trading in top robusta producer Vietnam continued to be sluggish this week amid weak demand.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2settled up 8 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,706 pounds per tonne​, having hit its highest in two months at 1,728 earlier in the session.

* Weather forecasters Climate42 said Ivory Coast and some parts of Ghana could see a further delay in main crop development and a reduction in bean sizes due to dry weather this season.

* Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi, 65, has been admitted to hospital in Paris for medical tests.

* Achi is a key figure in discussions to resolve a large power generation deficit that is hurting cocoa processing.

* July New York cocoa CCc2​​settled down $15, or 0.6%, to $2,502 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Elaine Hardcastle)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

