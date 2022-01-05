Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar falls 2.2% to 5-month low; arabica coffee flat

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE ROBERTO GOMES

Raw sugar futures on ICE closed 2% lower on Wednesday and hit a 5-month low during the session as rains continue to improve prospects for the new Brazilian crop while demand is lacklustre.

Recasts, includes closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed 2% lower on Wednesday and hit a 5-month low during the session as rains continue to improve prospects for the new Brazilian crop while demand is lacklustre.

Arabica coffee futures ended flat after a strong performance in the prior session.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.41 cent, or 2.2%, at 18.34 cents per lb. It hit the lowest in five months during the session at 18.32 cents/lb.

* Dealers said the upcoming index fund rebalancing was bearish for sugar which rose by about 20% in 2021. Commodities which performed well in 2021 have effectively increased their weighting and so are sold during the rebalancing period while underperforming commodities are purchased.

* They also noted rains in the key centre-south region of Brazil had improved the outlook for this year's crop.

* "Crop conditions will improve and we should see (centre-south) cane estimates rise from the 530-570 range that was the consensus," said one broker.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $7.10, or 1.4%, at $488.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 closed stable at $2.3175 per lb​​.

* Dealers said the market had upward momentum after rising nearly 4% on Tuesday and had the potential to climb back towards last month's 10-year highs during the next few weeks.

* Costa Rican growers exported 12.5% ​​more coffee in December than in the same month of 2020, the Coffee Institute of the Central American country said on Tuesday.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $28, or 1.2%, at $2,321 a tonne, extending its retreat from a 10-year high of $2,384 set in late December.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned, however, by supply chain issues which have disrupted shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled down $5, or 0.2%, to $2,457 a tonne, the fourth consecutive decline.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled up 8 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,676 pounds per tonne​.

* "Ideas are that demand will only improve slightly if at all and production in West Africa appears to be good this year," said Jack Scoville, analyst at Chicago-based The Price Futures Group.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular