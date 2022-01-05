SOFTS-Raw sugar falls 2.2% to 5-month low; arabica coffee flat

Recasts, includes closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed 2% lower on Wednesday and hit a 5-month low during the session as rains continue to improve prospects for the new Brazilian crop while demand is lacklustre.

Arabica coffee futures ended flat after a strong performance in the prior session.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.41 cent, or 2.2%, at 18.34 cents per lb. It hit the lowest in five months during the session at 18.32 cents/lb.

* Dealers said the upcoming index fund rebalancing was bearish for sugar which rose by about 20% in 2021. Commodities which performed well in 2021 have effectively increased their weighting and so are sold during the rebalancing period while underperforming commodities are purchased.

* They also noted rains in the key centre-south region of Brazil had improved the outlook for this year's crop.

* "Crop conditions will improve and we should see (centre-south) cane estimates rise from the 530-570 range that was the consensus," said one broker.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $7.10, or 1.4%, at $488.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 closed stable at $2.3175 per lb​​.

* Dealers said the market had upward momentum after rising nearly 4% on Tuesday and had the potential to climb back towards last month's 10-year highs during the next few weeks.

* Costa Rican growers exported 12.5% ​​more coffee in December than in the same month of 2020, the Coffee Institute of the Central American country said on Tuesday.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $28, or 1.2%, at $2,321 a tonne, extending its retreat from a 10-year high of $2,384 set in late December.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned, however, by supply chain issues which have disrupted shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled down $5, or 0.2%, to $2,457 a tonne, the fourth consecutive decline.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled up 8 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,676 pounds per tonne​.

* "Ideas are that demand will only improve slightly if at all and production in West Africa appears to be good this year," said Jack Scoville, analyst at Chicago-based The Price Futures Group.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

