SOFTS-Raw sugar falls 2%, London cocoa steadies after record high

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed over 2% lower on Tuesday due to forecasts for rains in Brazil and weak technical signs, while London cocoa futures steadied after touching record highs as investors took profits.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​​settled down 0.52 cent, or 2.3%, at 21.64 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market looked technically weak after prices broke support at 22.05 cents/lb.

* They said that some fundamentals were also behind the market's weakness, such as an improvement in the final tail of the harvest in India and Thailand.

* Rains are forecast to return to top producer Brazil's sugar belt around the end of this week and early next week, which could partly improve the crop situation as the country approaches the start of the harvest.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.3% at $619.90 a metric ton.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 1.5% to 6,061 pounds per ton after setting a record high of 6,332 pounds.

* A prolonged lack of abundant rainfall mixed with a strong heat wave in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions is threatening to reduce the size and quality of the April to September mid-crop.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast from the start of the season on Oct. 1 to March 17 were down 27% from the same period a year earlier.

* Dealers said the price rally is leading to tensions in Ivory Coast.

* Ivory Coast cocoa producers have called on the sector's regulator to overhaul its pricing scale, warning that it is preventing them from benefiting from record prices.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​settled down $148, or 2%, to $7,369 a ton after hitting a record high of $7,735 on Monday.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $11, or 0.3%, at $3,354 a ton.

* Rabobank said it now expects a global surplus of 0.5 million bags in 2023/24, but it has a neutral outlook on prices because it assumes any supply increase will be offset by a rush to rebuild stocks.

* This is especially the case in the EU, it said, where a law banning imports such as coffee linked to deforestation comes into effect next year.

* May arabica coffee KCc2rose 0.7% at $1.8305 per lb.

