SOFTS-Raw sugar extends retreat from 12-year peak while coffee climbs

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Wednesday, slipping further from the previous session's 12-year high, while arabica coffee prices rose as exchange stocks continued to decline.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.5% down at 27.46 cents per lb by 1024 GMT. The front month hit a 12-year high of 28.14 cents on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the market's failure to sustain prices above 28 cents on two consecutive trading days had led to a more bearish outlook on price charts and prompted selling.

* The market remains underpinned, however, by the prospect of El Nino curbing production in India and Thailand while logistical bottlenecks are a concern in top exporter Brazil.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $747.90 a ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose by 1.5% to $1.7205 per lb as the market continued to derive support from short-term supply tightness and falling exchange stocks.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a 24-year low of 337,915 bags on Tuesday.

* Colombia produced 1.16 million 60kg (132.28 lb) bags of washed arabica coffee in October, up 30% on the same month last year, the national coffee federation said on Tuesday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by 0.7% to $2,376 a ton.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell by 0.8% to $3,875 a ton after peaking at $3,979 on Tuesday for the highest level since December 1978.

* The prospect of a global deficit in the current 2023/24 season, driven by lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana, remained the main supportive factor.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 0.3% to ​3,329 pounds a ton.

