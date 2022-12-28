Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar extends retreat, arabica coffee edges up

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

December 28, 2022 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday, extending the market's retreat from last week's near six-year high, while arabica coffee prices edged higher.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 20.18 cents per lb by 1126 GMT. The market rose to a near six-year high of 21.18 cents last week.

* Dealers said funds had been scaling back a large net long position this week.

* An upward revision to Brazil's 2022/23 cane and sugar production forecasts, issued by government agency Conab, was also seen as mildly bearish.

* The outlook for India's sugar production remained a major focus, with some talk of potential downward revisions driven by reports of a sharp decline in yields in Maharashtra.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 3% to $554.90 a tonne, partly adjusting to losses in the New York-based raws markets on Tuesday. London-based white sugar was shut on Tuesday for a UK public holiday.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.75% to $1.6820 per lb.

* Dealers said the market was well within this month's range for the March contract of $1.5455 to $1.7435 with the downward slide seen earlier this year appearing to have run out of steam.

* They noted the recent steady climb in exchange stocks had also at least temporarily abated.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 787,005 bags, as of Dec. 27, down slightly from a more than five month peak of 788,275 bags set on Dec. 22. There were, however, 272,195 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.75% to $1,861 a tonne, largely reflecting losses in the arabica market on Tuesday when the robusta market was shut.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.4% to 2,074 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by concerns that dry weather could reduce the size of the 2022/23 mid-crop in top producer Ivory Coast.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was unchanged at $2,633 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

