SOFTS-Raw sugar extends rebound, coffee also climbs

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, extending its rebound from a one-year low set earlier this week, while coffee prices also climbed.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 1% to 17.87 cents per lb by 1206 GMT. The front month fell to a one-year low of 17.20 cents on Monday.

* Dealers said fund selling, against the backdrop of concerns about a global economic downturn, had contributed to the recent decline in prices but the pace has slowed during the last couple of sessions.

* The scope for prices to fall further may also be limited by the potential for mills in Brazil to curb production and switch to using more cane to produce biofuel ethanol.

* "The ethanol parity at 17 cents per lb provides a strong floor for prices," Rabobank said in a note, adding it expected prices to trade between 17 and 19 cents per lb.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.8% to $526.40 a tonne.

* Vietnam on Tuesday imposed an anti-dumping levy of 47.64% on some sugar products imported from five Southeast Asian countries but originating from Thailand for a period of four years, the country's trade ministry said.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 2.3% to $2.1465 per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to keep a close watch on whether any economic downturn would curb demand for coffee.

* JDE Peet's JDEP.AS on Wednesday reported organic sales growth of 15.7% for the first six months of 2022 while noting it expects the business environment to remain volatile for the remainder of the year as input cost inflation, geo-political unrest and certain effects of the pandemic persist.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.1% to $2,050 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.8% to $2,322 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.6% to 1,771 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Bernadette Baum)

