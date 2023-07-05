News & Insights

SOFTS-Raw sugar extends rebound, cocoa little changed

July 05, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira, Maytaal Angel, Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday as the market regained more ground after shedding more than 5% last week, while cocoa prices were little changed.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.21 cents, or 0.9%, at 23.53 cents per lb.

* Dealers said, however, that the scope for further gains may be limited with the harvest in Brazil continuing apace and the Indian monsoon progressing better than some had expected.

* There has also been favourable weather across much of the EU beet regions.

* The European Union's sugar output is expected to rebound more than 6% in 2023/24 from the previous year to 15.5 million tons, but ending stocks will remain tight due to lower imports and a rise in exports.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $7.70, or 1.2%, at $658.80 a metric ton.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 settled down 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 2,637 pounds per metric ton, after the prior session's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Dealers said the expiry of the July contract LCCN3 late next week was providing a short-term focus with the front month trading at a premium of around 190 pounds to September LCC-1=R.

* September New York cocoa CCc2fell $30, or 0.9%, to $3,369 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2settled down 1.6 cent, or 1%, at $1.589 per lb.

* Brazil's co-op Cooxupe said coffee harvest in the areas where it operates advanced to 34%, a quicker pace than last year.

* The International Coffee Organization said that demand for high quality coffees fell again in May as buyers sought lower-priced alternatives such as robusta.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Jason Neely and Shailesh Kuber)

