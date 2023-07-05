News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar extends rebound, cocoa also climbs

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

July 05, 2023 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Updates prices

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday as the market regained more ground after shedding more than 5% last week while cocoa prices also moved higher.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.3% to 23.63 cents per lb by 1330 GMT.

* Dealers said the scope for further gains may be limited with the harvest in Brazil continuing apace and the Indian monsoon progressing better than some had expected.

* There has also been favourable weather across much of the EU beet regions.

* The European Union's sugar output is expected to rebound more than 6% in 2023/24 from the previous year to 15.5 million tons, but ending stocks will remain tight due to lower imports and a rise in exports, the European Commission said.

* August white sugar LSUc1rose 1% to $658.80 a metric ton.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.8% to 2,661 pounds a metric ton, edging towards the prior session's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Dealers said the expiry of the July contract LCCN3 late next week was providing a short-term focus with the front month trading a premium of around 190 pounds to September LCC-1=R.

* The open interest on July stood at a comparatively large 8,338 lots, as of July 4, equating to 83,380 metric tons.

* September New York cocoa CCc2rose 0.1% to $3,403 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2rose 0.3% to $1.6105 per lb.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2rose 0.95% to $2,551 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jason Neely)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.