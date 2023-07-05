SOFTS-Raw sugar extends rebound, cocoa also climbs

Updates prices

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday as the market regained more ground after shedding more than 5% last week while cocoa prices also moved higher.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.3% to 23.63 cents per lb by 1330 GMT.

* Dealers said the scope for further gains may be limited with the harvest in Brazil continuing apace and the Indian monsoon progressing better than some had expected.

* There has also been favourable weather across much of the EU beet regions.

* The European Union's sugar output is expected to rebound more than 6% in 2023/24 from the previous year to 15.5 million tons, but ending stocks will remain tight due to lower imports and a rise in exports, the European Commission said.

* August white sugar LSUc1rose 1% to $658.80 a metric ton.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.8% to 2,661 pounds a metric ton, edging towards the prior session's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Dealers said the expiry of the July contract LCCN3 late next week was providing a short-term focus with the front month trading a premium of around 190 pounds to September LCC-1=R.

* The open interest on July stood at a comparatively large 8,338 lots, as of July 4, equating to 83,380 metric tons.

* September New York cocoa CCc2rose 0.1% to $3,403 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2rose 0.3% to $1.6105 per lb.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2rose 0.95% to $2,551 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jason Neely)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.