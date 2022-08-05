SOFTS-Raw sugar extends rebound, arabica coffee slips

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday as the market climbed further away from a one-year low set earlier this week, while arabica coffee prices were lower.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.6% at 17.66 cents per lb by 1131 GMT.

* Dealers said the recent bout of fund selling had largely abated, allowing sugar to begin to recover after its slide to a one-year low of 17.20 cents earlier this week.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $531 a tonne.

* India will allow the export of an additional 1.2 million tonnes of sugar, a government official said on Friday.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.3% to $2.1640 per lb.

* Dealers said concern that a global economic downturn could curb consumption of coffee remained a bearish influence, but the market remained underpinned by falling stocks.

* ICE certified arabica stocks as of Aug. 4 stood at 665,933 bags, the lowest in more than 20 years and down sharply from 2.17 million bags a year ago.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.6% to $2,053 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.4% at 1,787 pounds per tonne​ as the market edged further away from a three-week low of 1,740 pounds set on Thursday.

* "Cocoa futures have found support around the longer term moving averages, and this could set the scene for higher prices towards 1,820 (pounds a tonne)," broker Sucden Financial said in a technical note.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,372 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.