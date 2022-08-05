Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar extends rebound, arabica coffee slips

Contributor
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday as the market climbed further away from a one-year low set earlier this week, while arabica coffee prices were lower.

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday as the market climbed further away from a one-year low set earlier this week, while arabica coffee prices were lower.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.6% at 17.66 cents per lb by 1131 GMT.

* Dealers said the recent bout of fund selling had largely abated, allowing sugar to begin to recover after its slide to a one-year low of 17.20 cents earlier this week.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $531 a tonne.

* India will allow the export of an additional 1.2 million tonnes of sugar, a government official said on Friday.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.3% to $2.1640 per lb.

* Dealers said concern that a global economic downturn could curb consumption of coffee remained a bearish influence, but the market remained underpinned by falling stocks.

* ICE certified arabica stocks as of Aug. 4 stood at 665,933 bags, the lowest in more than 20 years and down sharply from 2.17 million bags a year ago.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.6% to $2,053 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.4% at 1,787 pounds per tonne​ as the market edged further away from a three-week low of 1,740 pounds set on Thursday.

* "Cocoa futures have found support around the longer term moving averages, and this could set the scene for higher prices towards 1,820 (pounds a tonne)," broker Sucden Financial said in a technical note.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,372 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular