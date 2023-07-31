SOFTS-Raw sugar extends losses; arabica coffee, cocoa gain

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slipped on Monday, extending last week's losses, while robusta coffee prices headed further off recent multi-decade highs.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.2% to 23.87 cents per lb at 1130 GMT, after dropping 4.4% last week.

* Rabobank said it believed sugar would head lower from current elevated levels if the weather was more or less normal, because there were signs demand was tailing off.

* "In some markets, sugar price increases have started to be transferred to consumers. Furthermore, a major food producer recently announced an acceleration in its drive to reduce sugar content," it said.

* Egypt's state grains purchaser (GASC) said it bought 150,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar in a tender.

* Funds added 23,741 contracts to their net long position in raw sugar, taking it to 113,055 lots in the week to July 25.

* October white sugar LSUc1 edged up 0.1% to $679.30 a ton.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.8% to $2,568 a ton, having lost 8% last week to edge further away from June's 46-year-high.

* Rabobank said robusta or 'conilon' exports from Brazil, the world's third largest exporter, were improving rapidly, with 0.29 million bags exported in the first 25 days of July, about double last month's levels.

* Coffee exports from top robusta exporter Vietnam are estimated to have decreased 6% in the first seven months of 2023 from a year earlier to 1.087 tonnes.

* Shipments of Sumatra robusta coffee beans from No. 2 exporter Indonesia stood at 14,858.14 tonnes in June, a 14% drop on a yearly basis.

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.5% to $1.5870 per lb, having lost 2.4% last week.

* Speculators' short position in arabica coffee was reduced by 1,404 lots to 14,870 in the week to July 25.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.7% to $3,551 a metric ton, having clocked its highest since 2011 at $3,602/ton on Thursday.

* Speculators raised their net long position in New York cocoa futures by 2,461 lots to 52,020 in the week to July 25.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 ​rose 0.6% to 2,703 pounds per ton.

