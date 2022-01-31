SOFTS-Raw sugar extends losing streak, robusta hits three-month low

Adds comment, background, updates prices

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slid to a two-week low on Monday and were on track to fall for an eighth consecutive session while robusta coffee prices slumped to a three-month low.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.9% to 18.03 cents per lb by 1449 GMT after setting a two-week low of 17.96 cents.

* Dealers said the market's recent weak performance had created a bearish technical outlook.

* Heavy rains in top sugar exporter Brazil over the weekend also improved the outlook for cane production.

* An improving outlook for production in India has also weighed on prices.

* India is likely to produce 31.45 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year, nearly 3.1% more than the previous estimate, with output set to jump in the key western state of Maharashtra, a leading trade body said on Monday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $491.50 a tonne.

* A small global sugar deficit is expected in the 2022/23 season, analyst Green Pool said on Monday in its first forecast for the period.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 1% to $2,172 a tonne after dipping to a three-month low of $2,161.

* Dealers said that a pick-up in the pace of exports from top robusta producer Vietnam had eased concerns about short-term supply tightness and helped to put the market on the defensive.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was down 0.1% at $2.3565 per lb.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was unchanged at 1,696 pounds a tonne, with the market underpinned by concerns about dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

* There has been no rain for a second straight week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, farmers said on Monday, warning that this could reduce the quality of beans for the last stage of the main crop and shrink the April-to-September mid-crop.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.04% to $2,495 a tonne.

