SOFTS-Raw sugar extends gains as traders await news on Indian exports

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday after rallying 3% in the previous session, as traders awaited news on Indian exports amid near-term supply tightness.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 18.25 cents per lb, extending the market's rebound from a seven-week low of 17.50 cents set on Monday.

* India will announce a quota for sugar exports "very soon" for the new season beginning Oct. 1, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said. Reuters reported last week that India was set to allow exports of 5 million tonnes of sugar in the first tranche for the new marketing year.

* Dealers noted the increased premium for near-term sugar futures versus those further out 0#LSU:. The premium indicates supplies are tight for now, though they are expected to ease during the 2022/23 season (October/September).

* In the wider markets, oil prices surged after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine. Rising energy prices can tempt cane mills in Brazil to ramp up output of biofuel ethanol at the expense of sugar. O/R

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $522.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,222 a tonne, having gained 1.6% on Tuesday.

* Uganda's coffee exports plummeted 28.5% year on year in August, hurt by a drought that blighted crops in parts of the country and squeezed yields, the coffee industry regulator said. Uganda, which predominantly cultivates robusta, is Africa's largest exporter of coffee.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was little changed at $2.1860 per lb, having settled up 1.8% on Tuesday amid a lower than expected crop this year in Brazil.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.5% to $2,334 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc1 slipped 0.1% to 1,851 pounds a tonne​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

