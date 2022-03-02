SOFTS-Raw sugar extends gains as oil surges; arabica coffee at 2-month low

New throughout, updates prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up on Wednesday, extending the prior session's strong gains as oil prices surged on mounting supply disruption fears. O/RMKTS/GLOB

Arabica coffee fell more than 3% to its lowest level in two months as some funds liquidated long positions.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3 cent, or 1.6%, to 18.64 cents per lb, having ended up 3.6% on Tuesday.

* Higher energy prices could divert sugarcane from sugar production to the manufacture of ethanol in top grower Brazil.

* Although fuel prices in Brazil have been stable since January, when state company Petrobras raised prices for the last time, dealers believe pressure is mounting for a new increase, which would boost ethanol's appeal among mills.

* Goldman Sachs said gasoline prices in Brazil are currently 23% below the international parity.

* Dealers said funds are likely to continue buying raw sugar as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues. They expect sell orders to pick up pace only if prices push above 19 cents.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose$5.90, or 1.2%, to $515.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 6.8 cents, or 2.9%, to $2.292 per lb. Earlier, it hit the lowest price since Jan. 4 at $2.272 per lb.

* Dealers said the move on arabica appeared to be caused by speculators taking profits and exiting part of their large net long position amid uncertainties in the broader financial market brought on by the war in Eastern Europe.

* Worries about demand in Russia, one of the world's largest consumers, was also cited.

* Coffee traders are seeking advance payments on any new order from Russia as Western sanctions hit the country's financial system.

* Honduran coffee exports increased 3.1% on a year-on-year basis in February to 661,580 60-kilo bags, but total shipments of the crop are expected to fall.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $54, or 2.6%, to $2,030 a tonne, having earlier hit its lowest level in 5-1/2 months at $2,026.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose $8, or 0.3%, to $2,529 a tonne, having hit a nearly two-month low of $2,471 on Tuesday amid widespread investor risk aversion.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 12 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,695 pounds per tonne​​​, having hit its lowest point since mid-December on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Paul Simao)

