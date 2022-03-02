SOFTS-Raw sugar extends gains as oil prices surge on mounting supply fears

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, extending the prior session's gains as oil prices surged on mounting supply disruption fears, with key producer Russia showing no signs of stopping its assault on Ukraine. O/RMKTS/GLOB

Higher energy prices can prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to produce less sugar and more ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.5% to 18.42 per lb as of 1133 GMT, having ended up 3.6% on Tuesday.

* Dealers said funds are likely to continue buying as the Russia-Ukraine conflict looks set to escalate for the time being. They expect sell orders to pick up pace only if prices push above 19 cents.

* Also boosting sugar, wheat prices rose to a 14-year high on the Chicago Board of Trade as the conflict in Ukraine raised major concerns about Black Sea supply availability. GRA/

* May white sugar LSUc1 dipped 0.1% to $508.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.3% to $2.3530 per lb, nearing Monday's one-month low.

* Honduran coffee exports increased 3.1% year-on-year in February to 661,580 60-kilo bags, an export sector executive said.

* Honduras, Central America's biggest coffee producer aims to export some 5,074,622 60-kilo bags in the current harvest, down 12.8% from an earlier estimate due to the biennial crop cycle and the resurgent rust disease on farms, he added.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,077 a tonne, having hit its lowest in 5-1/2 months earlier at $2,063.

* The relentless drawdown in ICE robusta coffee stocks has petered out. Exchange data shows stocks at 91,090 as of March 1 versus 88,820 on Feb 15.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.7% to $2,538 a tonne, having hit a nearly two-month low of $2,471 on Tuesday amid widespread investor risk aversion.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.9% to 1,698 pounds per tonne​​, having hit its lowest since mid-December on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.