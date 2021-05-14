SOFTS-Raw sugar extends fall, coffee and cocoa also down

Includes closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed lower on Friday, extending the market's retreat from a 2-1/2-month peak set earlier this week, while coffee and cocoa prices also fell.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​​settled down 0.15 cent, or 0.9%, at 16.96 cents per lb. The market set a 2-1/2-month peak of 18.25 cents on Wednesday.

* The market fell more than 4% on Thursday, pressured by profit-taking by speculators and risk-off sentiment in wider financial markets.

* The situation with coronavirus in India is also seen as a bearish factor, with lockdowns hurting consumption.

* "There is plenty of white sugar available in India for the market and London has been the weaker market to date," said Jack Scoville at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

* Dealers said, however, that prices remained underpinned by concerns that dry weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil.

* Brazil fuel retailers seek a cut on ethanol blending in gasoline, citing a supply tightness.

* August white sugar LSUc1​settled down $1.90, or 0.4%, at $453.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2settled down 1.4 cent, or 1%, at $1.45 per lb.

* Dealers said the recent run-up in prices had temporarily lost momentum, with the market on track for a weekly loss after a run of four consecutive weekly gains.

* The prospect of tightening supplies in the coming months, however, continues to provide background support.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled down $31, or 2.1%, at $1,417 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1​settled down 17 pounds, or 1%, to 1,689 pounds per tonne​, weighed down partly by a stronger pound versus the dollar. GBP/

* Dealers said the market was also struggling with excess supplies as the COVID-19 pandemic was curbing consumption.

* Ivory Coast cocoa grinding could drop by half to 25,000 tonnes in May, and even further in June, due to power shortages in the world's top grower.

* A total of 72,230 tonnes of cocoa was tendered against the ICE May London cocoa contract, exchange data showed on Friday.

* July New York cocoa CCc1​​settled down $28, or 1.1%, at $2,474 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Evans)

