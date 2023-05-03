News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar extends decline, arabica coffee edges up

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

May 03, 2023 — 05:23 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE dipped slightly on Wednesday, slipping further from a recent 11-1/2 year high, while arabica coffee prices edged higher.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 25.05 cents per lb by 0901 GMT as the market extended its retreat from 11-1/2 year highs set last week.

* Dealers said the decline was largely seen as a technical correction after a recent sharp rise in prices and the scope for further losses could be limited because supplies remain tight after lower than expected harvests in Asia.

* Brazil exported 971,592 tonnes of sugar in April, down from 1.32 million tonnes in the same month last year.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $692.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.2% to $1.8705 per lb as the market stabilised after falling sharply over the second half of April.

* Research firm BMI expects arabica coffee prices to remain under pressure, forecasting a 2023 average price of $1.80 per lb.

* "Global consumption of arabica coffee is set to record lacklustre growth across 2022/23 ... while production is set to stage a rebound," BMI said.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $2,442 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.05% at 2,201 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was consolidating after climbing to a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,295 pounds last month.

* A drop in port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast this season has helped to tighten supplies.

* "There are also reports that a poor number of pods on trees has already slowed the mid-crop harvest process. As a result, cocoa supplies from West Africa are expected to lag behind last season," ING said in a note.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,895 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.