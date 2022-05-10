SOFTS-Raw sugar extends decline amid global growth worries, strong dollar
LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE extended losses on Tuesday, with investors firmly focused on demand concerns related to coronavirus lockdowns in China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks. MKTS/GLOBO/RFRX/
SUGAR
* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 18.60 cents per lb at 1037 GMT, having slumped 2.6% on Monday.
* Dealers said sugar should find strong support from end-users at the 18.50 level.
* The market is awaiting output data for the second half of April from top Brazilian industry group UNICA later this session.
* Dealers said even if mills show a preference for allocating cane for ethanol rather than sugar, as they did in the first half of April, sugar's upside will be limited by macro-economic worries.
* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $519.60 a tonne.
COFFEE
* July arabica coffee KCc2 dipped 0.1% to $2.0580 per lb after slumping to a six-month low of $2.0335 on Monday.
* Dealers cited worries over monetary tightening by major central banks and an associated slowdown in global growth.
* The dollar is rallying versus major currencies including the Brazilian real BRL=, they noted, tempting exporters to sell by raising their returns in local currency terms.
* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,007 a tonne, having earlier hit an eight-month low of $2,006.
COCOA
* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,439
a tonne after touching a five-month low of 2,428 a tonne on Monday.
* A mix of abundant rain and sunny spells in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week has boosted the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.
* Dealers noted ICE exchange stocks are on the rise CC-TOTAL-TOT while July cocoa contracts are trading at a discount to September and December contracts, indicating ample nearby supplies.
* A group of European Union parliamentarians has asked the European Commission to open negotiations with Ivory Coast and Ghana to address low cocoa prices, it said in a letter.
* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.9% to 1,749 pounds per tonne, having earlier touched a two-week low of 1,749.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Susan Fenton)
