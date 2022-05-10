Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar extends decline amid global growth worries, strong dollar

Contributor
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Raw sugar futures on ICE extended losses on Tuesday, with investors firmly focused on demand concerns related to coronavirus lockdowns in China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks.

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE extended losses on Tuesday, with investors firmly focused on demand concerns related to coronavirus lockdowns in China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks. MKTS/GLOBO/RFRX/

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 18.60 cents per lb at 1037 GMT, having slumped 2.6% on Monday.

* Dealers said sugar should find strong support from end-users at the 18.50 level.

* The market is awaiting output data for the second half of April from top Brazilian industry group UNICA later this session.

* Dealers said even if mills show a preference for allocating cane for ethanol rather than sugar, as they did in the first half of April, sugar's upside will be limited by macro-economic worries.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $519.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 dipped 0.1% to $2.0580 per lb after slumping to a six-month low of $2.0335 on Monday.

* Dealers cited worries over monetary tightening by major central banks and an associated slowdown in global growth.

* The dollar is rallying versus major currencies including the Brazilian real BRL=, they noted, tempting exporters to sell by raising their returns in local currency terms.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,007 a tonne, having earlier hit an eight-month low of $2,006.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,439

a tonne after touching a five-month low of 2,428 a tonne on Monday.

* A mix of abundant rain and sunny spells in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week has boosted the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.

* Dealers noted ICE exchange stocks are on the rise CC-TOTAL-TOT while July cocoa contracts are trading at a discount to September and December contracts, indicating ample nearby supplies.

* A group of European Union parliamentarians has asked the European Commission to open negotiations with Ivory Coast and Ghana to address low cocoa prices, it said in a letter.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.9% to 1,749 pounds per tonne​, having earlier touched a two-week low of 1,749.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular