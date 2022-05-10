SOFTS-Raw sugar extends decline amid global growth worries, strong dollar

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE extended losses on Tuesday, with investors firmly focused on demand concerns related to coronavirus lockdowns in China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks. MKTS/GLOBO/RFRX/

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 18.60 cents per lb at 1037 GMT, having slumped 2.6% on Monday.

* Dealers said sugar should find strong support from end-users at the 18.50 level.

* The market is awaiting output data for the second half of April from top Brazilian industry group UNICA later this session.

* Dealers said even if mills show a preference for allocating cane for ethanol rather than sugar, as they did in the first half of April, sugar's upside will be limited by macro-economic worries.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $519.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 dipped 0.1% to $2.0580 per lb after slumping to a six-month low of $2.0335 on Monday.

* Dealers cited worries over monetary tightening by major central banks and an associated slowdown in global growth.

* The dollar is rallying versus major currencies including the Brazilian real BRL=, they noted, tempting exporters to sell by raising their returns in local currency terms.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,007 a tonne, having earlier hit an eight-month low of $2,006.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,439

a tonne after touching a five-month low of 2,428 a tonne on Monday.

* A mix of abundant rain and sunny spells in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week has boosted the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.

* Dealers noted ICE exchange stocks are on the rise CC-TOTAL-TOT while July cocoa contracts are trading at a discount to September and December contracts, indicating ample nearby supplies.

* A group of European Union parliamentarians has asked the European Commission to open negotiations with Ivory Coast and Ghana to address low cocoa prices, it said in a letter.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.9% to 1,749 pounds per tonne​, having earlier touched a two-week low of 1,749.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.