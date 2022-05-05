SOFTS-Raw sugar edges up; robusta coffee hits five-week peak

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Thursday, boosted by broad-based gains in many financial markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates less aggressively than some had feared. MKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4% to 18.69 cents per lb by 1442 GMT.

* Dealers said the strong pace of exports from India should, however, help to keep a lid on prices.

* Indian mills have signed contracts to export 8.2 million to 8.3 million tonnes of sugar in the current year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

* The market was also awaiting a clearer indication on the outlook for the cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil after a slow start.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $520.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2rose 0.3% to $2,143a tonne after peaking at a five-week high of $2,159.

* Dealers said supplies were tightening in top robusta producer Vietnam, though the robusta harvest in Brazil is beginning to pick up pace.

* July arabica coffee KCc2rose 0.4% to $2.2175 per lb.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 2.5% to $2,515 a tonne.

* Dealers said concerns that demand would be dented by conflict in Ukraine and lockdowns in China continued to weigh on prices.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to 1,804 pounds a tonne with the weakness of sterling helping to limit losses. GBP/

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Devika Syamnath)

