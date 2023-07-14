SOFTS-Raw sugar edges up on tight supplies, weather worries

Updates with settlement prices

LONDON/NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Friday, boosted by supply tightness and weather concerns, while cocoa and arabica coffee prices also climbed

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.31 cents, or 1.3%, at 24.32 cents per lb​​. The market posted a weekly gain of about 3.4%.

* Dealers said there remained concerns that the El Nino weather event could curb production in India and Thailand.

* August white sugar LSUQ3, which expired on Friday,​​settled up $7.10, or 1.0%, at $700.70 a tonne.

* The open interest on the August contract has been falling steadily in the run-up to expiry and stood at 3,464 lots, as of July 13, equating to 173,200 metric tonnes of sugar.

* A test of Russia's sugar beet, the second this year, showed an average root weight of 173 grammes compared with 144 grammes in July last year, the Russian Sugar Producers' Union industry lobby said on Friday.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 45 pounds, or 1.8%, to 2,498 pounds per tonne​. The contract lost 3.2% for the week.

* Dealers said concerns about weak demand has put the market on the defensive following weaker-than-expected European second quarter grind data.

* The North American grind is scheduled for July 20.

* They noted the July contract LCCN3 expired at 1100 GMT on Friday with a small delivery anticipated. The open interest, as of July 13, stood at 2,561 lots, equating to just 25,610 metric tonnes of cocoa.

* September New York cocoa CCc2​​settled up $85, or 2.6%, to $3,352 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2settled up 3.2 cents, or 2.0%, at $1.608 per lb.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2settled up $15, or 0.6%, at $2,540 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Frances Kerry and Shailesh Kuber)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; ))

