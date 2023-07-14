SOFTS-Raw sugar edges up on tight supplies, weather worries

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were slightly higher on Friday although on track for a weekly loss with the focus partly on the expiry of the August whites contract.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.6% to 24.15 cents per lb by 1027 GMT. The market is poised for a weekly gain of about 2.6%.

* Dealers said the market had been boosted by supply tightness and concern that the El Nino weather event could curb production in India and Thailand.

* August white sugar LSUQ3, which expires on Friday, rose 0.3% to $695.70 per metric tonne with a small delivery expected.

* The open interest on the August contract has been falling steadily in the run-up to expiry and stood at 4,412 lots, as of July 12, equating to 220,600 metric tonnes of sugar.

* A test of Russia's sugar beet, the second this year, showed an average root weight of 173 grammes compared with 144 grammes in July last year, the Russian Sugar Producers' Union industry lobby said on Friday.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 2,463 pounds per metric tonne with the contract on track for a weekly loss of about 6%.

* Dealers said concerns about weak demand has put the market on the defensive following weaker-than-expected European second quarter grind data.

* The North American grind is scheduled for July 20.

* They noted July's premium to September LCC-1=R had been falling sharply in the run-up to the front month's expiry later on Friday and was indicated at around one pound, down from more than 200 pounds a few days ago.

* A small delivery was anticipated with the open interest on the July contract, as of July 12, standing at 2,599 lots, equating to just 25,990 metric tonnes of cocoa.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.7% to $3,287 a metric tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.5% at $1.5835 per lb.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 was down 0.04% at $2,524 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Barbara Lewis)

