SOFTS-Raw sugar edges up as supplies remain tight

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE edged up on Thursday, remaining not far off last week's 12-year highs as global supplies of the sweetener remain tight, with investors concerned about more output losses to come.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.1% at 26.15 cents per lb at 1154 GMT.

* Dealers said sugar should hold onto its gains over the next few months as demand appears steady, while rainfall in key producers India and Thailand remains below average thanks to the El Nino weather event.

* Output in top producer Brazil however remains near record levels this season.

* Top U.S. sugar producing state Louisiana expects lower output of the sweetener this season, an outcome that will tighten supplies in a market where prices are already hovering around all-time highs.

* Egypt’s supply ministry will import 200,000 tonnes of raw sugar in the "coming period", it said in a statement.

* December white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $709.60 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.7% to 2,925 pounds a metric ton, but remained some way off recent 46-year highs.

* Concerns about weakening demand are helping erase some of the market's recent gains.

* Cocoa remains underpinned however by tight supplies linked to crop disease in top producing region West Africa.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.1% to $3,452 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.4% to $1.4725 per lb.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 1.1% to $2,475 a ton.

* Vietnam's coffee market remained lacklustre with local prices falling this week ahead of the new harvest, while prices in Indonesia were lower following global cues and a stronger dollar, traders said.

