SOFTS-Raw sugar edges up after plumbing 1-year low

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE edged up on Tuesday after plumbing a one-year low in the prior session, as speculators resisted taking on new short positions despite downbeat sentiment in wider financial markets. MKTS/GLOBO/RGRA/

Coffee prices also fell, while cocoa gained.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.5% to 17.67 cents per lb by 1525 GMT after hitting a fresh one-year low of 17.20 on Monday. The contract lost 6.9% in July.

* Dealers said speculators are likely 50,000-60,000 lots net short and while they could sell a bit more, they have overall been reluctant to build large short positions over the past few years.

* Their net shorts peaked at 78,000 lots in April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they noted.

* Vietnam imposed an anti-dumping levy of 47.64% on some sugar products imported from five Southeast Asian countries but originating from Thailand for a period of four years, the country's trade ministry said.

* Thailand is the world's third-largest sugar exporter.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.1% to $523.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.6% to $2.0975 per lb​​. The contract lost 7% in July.

* Dealers said arabica is under pressure partly because index funds, which are passive net long investors, are rolling their positions from September to December futures.

* This involves selling September and buying December futures - weakening the premium for September over December coffee and sending a signal to the wider market that nearby supply tightness is easing.

* The funds should be finished rolling by Wednesday, however, dealers noted, adding they expect the premium will tighten again after that.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.2% to $2,028 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.4% to $2,400 a tonne.

* Below-average rains last week in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa regions were not hindering the development of the next October-to-March main crop, as the soil moisture content was high from previous rainfall, farmers said.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.3% to 1,733 pounds per tonne​.

