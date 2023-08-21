SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher, weak pound underpins London cocoa

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/EMMANUEL FOUDROT

August 21, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE edged higher on Monday, buoyed by concerns that dry weather in India could curb production in the world's top consumer.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.5% at 24.87 cents per lb at 1053 GMT.

* Dealers said the market continued to be underpinned by dry weather in India, with August rainfall expected to be the lowest since records began in 1901.

* The slow pace of imports from China, however, remained a bearish influence.

* An ING report said that some big importers were drawing down domestic inventories because of higher global prices.

* Speculators reduced their bullish bets in raw sugar futures on ICE U.S. in the week to Aug. 15, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $690 a metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.1% to 2,722 pounds a metric ton, consolidating just below last week's 46-year high of 2,765 pounds.

* Dealers said crop concerns in West Africa, particularly Ghana, remained the main supportive influence.

* Sterling-denominated London prices were also supported on Monday by a weaker pound.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.4% to $3,434 a metric ton.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was up 1.4% at $1.5225 per lb.

* Dealers noted the harvest in top producer Brazil was beginning to wind down.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,371 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

