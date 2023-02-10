SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher, set for weekly gain

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) edged higher on Friday and the market was set for a third consecutive weekly gain, buoyed by tight supplies.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.1% to 21.47 cents per lb by 1054 GMT as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's six-year peak of 21.86 cents.

* The market was on track for a weekly gain of about 1.1%.

* "Concerns over global sugar supplies have been triggered by expectations of a slowdown in production in both the EU, particularly in the bloc's second-largest producer, France,

and India," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* Brazilian sugar industry group Unica will release their harvest data for the second half of January later.

* Thailand expects to export 9 million tonnes of sugar in the production year 2022/23, up 17% from a year earlier, the Office of the Cane and Sugar Board said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $574.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.5% to $1.7450 per lb.

* The market was on track for a weekly gain of about 0.7%.

* Dealers said the size of Brazil's coffee crop this year remained a key focus with many now not expecting it to be as large as had been expected a few months ago.

* Coffee production in the area of operation of Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-op, will be larger in 2023 than it was in 2022 but not a record, Cooxupe representatives said on Thursday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.25% to $2,037 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,596 a tonne.

* The market was on track for a weekly loss of about 1%.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.35% at 1,994 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

