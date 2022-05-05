Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher; robusta coffee hits five-week peak

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Thursday, boosted by broad-based gains in many financial markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates less aggressively than some had feared. [MKTS/GLOB]

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4% to 18.70 cents per lb by 1213 GMT.

* Dealers said the strong pace of exports from India should, however, help to keep a lid on prices.

* Indian mills have signed contracts to export 8.2 million to 8.3 million tonnes of sugar in the current year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

* The market was also awaiting a clearer indication on the outlook for the cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil after a slow start.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $520.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 was unchanged at $2,137 a tonne after peaking at a five-week high of $2,159.

* Dealers said supplies were tightening in top robusta producer Vietnam, though the robusta harvest in Brazil is beginning to pick up pace.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.45% to $2.1980 per lb.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.4% to $2,543 a tonne, pressured partly by the strength of the dollar against sterling. GBP/

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.7% to 1,807 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

