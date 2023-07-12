SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher, London cocoa prices fall

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE edged higher on Wednesday although the market remained stuck within its recent narrow range while London cocoa prices fell as sterling rose to a 15-month high against the dollar.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1​rose 0.3% to 23.60 cents per lb by 1404 GMT.

* Dealers said lower-than-expected production in Brazil was helping to underpin the market .

* Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 7.6% in the second half of June when compared with a year earlier to 2.7 million metric tons, industry group UNICA said on Tuesday.

* The data was below market expectations for 2.88 million tons production, with sugarcane crush also less than expected.

* August white sugar LSUQ3, which expires on Friday, rose 0.3% to $680.50 per metric ton with a small delivery expected.

* The open interest on the August contract has been falling steadily in the run-up to expiry and stood at 6,159 lots, as of July 11, equating to 307,950 metric tons of sugar.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.1% to 2,576 pounds per metric ton with the market slipping further from last week's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was weighed partly by the strength of sterling.

* Dealers noted concern that the recent run-up in prices could reduce demand for cocoa.

* Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind, due to be issued on Thursday, is expected to be flat to slightly lower than the same period last year.

* The North American grind is scheduled for July 20.

* September New York cocoa CCc2rose 0.1% to $3,336 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.3% at $1.5710 per lb.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.35% to $2,579 a tonne.

