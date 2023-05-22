SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher; focus on Brazil harvest

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE edged higher Monday, with the market focused on the extent to which the cane harvest in Brazil will alleviate supply tightness caused by lower than expected production in Asia.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 25.82 cents per lb by 1028 GMT.

* The International Sugar Organization on Monday announced a sharp reduction to its projection for a gl obal sugar supply surplus in 2022/23 (Oct-Sept) to 850,000 tonnes from the 4.15 million tonnes seen in its previous quarterly report in February.

* The cut was partly driven by downward revisions to production in India (32.8 million tonnes from 34.3 million) and Thailand (11.0 million from 12.3 million), though the ISO said the focus has now shifted to top exporter Brazil.

* "From May, it will be Brazilian raws that cover most of the global import demand. Availability will be beyond doubt, while import demand and underlying consumption patterns ... are more prone to downward revision, given price inflation," the ISO said.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $711 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.15% to $2,592 a tonne, hovering just below Friday's 12-year high of $2,607.

* Dealers said supplies remain tight, with very little coffee left in top robusta producer Vietnam, while newly harvested robusta supplies from Brazil have yet to reach theglobal marketin significant volumes.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.4% to $1.9130 per lb.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 was down 0.4% at $3,057 a tonne.

* July London cocoa LCCc1 was barely changed, easing by 0.04% to 2,397 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.