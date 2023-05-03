SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher, coffee consolidates

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE edged higher on Wednesday in a rebound after retreating from a recent 11-1/2 year high, while arabica coffee prices were slightly lower.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1rose 0.5% to 25.26 cents per lb by 1500 GMT.

* Dealers said an early decline had found solid support below 25 cents as the market remained underpinned by tight supplies following lower-than-expected harvests in India, Thailand and China.

* Brazil exported 971,592 tonnes of sugar in April, down from 1.32 million tonnes in the same month last year.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $690.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2fell 0.1% to $1.8655 per lb as the market stabilised after falling sharply over the second half of April.

* Research firm BMI expects arabica coffee prices to remain under pressure, forecasting a 2023 average price of $1.80 per lb.

* "Global consumption of arabica coffee is set to record lacklustre growth across 2022/23 ... while production is set to stage a rebound," BMI said.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,429 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.7% at 2,187 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was consolidating after climbing to a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,295 pounds last month.

* A drop in port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast this season has helped to tighten supplies.

* "There are also reports that a poor number of pods on trees has already slowed the mid-crop harvest process. As a result, cocoa supplies from West Africa are expected to lag behind last season," ING said in a note.

* July New York cocoa CCc2fell 0.55% to $2,875 a tonne.

