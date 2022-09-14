SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher, coffee and cocoa fall

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar lost some ground after its recent strong advance, while arabica coffee and cocoa prices fell as an increasingly gloomy global economic outlook heightened concerns about consumption.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4% to 18.45 cents per lb by 1439 GMT.

* Dealers noted the dollar had fallen back slightly against a basket of currencies on Wednesday .DXY after jumping by 1.5% on Tuesday, its largest percentage gain since March 2020.

* Stronger-than-expected sugar production in Centre-South Brazil during the second half of August, however, helped to keep a lid on the market.

* October white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Thursday, fell 0.3% to $604.40 a tonne, retreating further from the prior session's 10-year high of $620.30.

* Dealers said the whites market was underpinned by tight supplies with stocks depleted in some major importing countries, exports from India remaining low while refining costs have also risen in recent months.

* India is poised to allow 5 million tonnes of sugar exports in the first tranche for the new marketing year beginning October, two government sources said on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.1% to $2.1615 per lb.

* Dealers said the market remained on the defensive due to an improved outlook for crops in Brazil with rains in the later part of September seen spurring the key flowering period.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,236 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 was down 1.7% at $2,311 a tonne.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 9.2% year-on-year in August to 59,000 tonnes, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed on Wednesday.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1% to 1,820 pounds a tonne​.

