SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher, coffee and cocoa also climb

Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, boosted by gains in energy and equity markets, while coffee and cocoa prices also climbed. [O/R][MKTS/GLOB]

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 18.65 cents per lb by 1216 GMT.

* Dealers noted the market has recently been underpinned by curbs on exports from India but supplies may be available from neighbour Pakistan in the coming weeks.

* "Pakistan's government will hold talks with the industry over the next few weeks, as the industry lobbies hard to be allowed to export some sugar from the estimated 2 million tonne stockpile built up in the country," Australia-based analyst Green Pool said in a note.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $561.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.3% to $2.3035 per lb as the market continued to derive support from falling ICE certified stocks.

* ICE certified stocks stood at 99.17 million bags, as of June 17, the lowest level since late February.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1% to $2,098 a tonne.

* Uganda's coffee exports fell by 7.8% in May from a year earlier, hurt by a drought that squeezed yields in some parts of the country, a report by a state-run industry regulator showed.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.6% to $2,44862 a tonne.

* Heavy rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions will boost the development of the next October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.3% to 1,759 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​.

