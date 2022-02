SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher; cocoa and coffee also up

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were slightly higher on Tuesday, with the focus remaining on production prospects in Brazil, while cocoa and coffee prices also rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.2% to 18.16 cents per lb by 1418 GMT.

* Dealers said the market remained well within this month's range of 17.77 to 18.68 cents, with the outlook likely to hinge on the extent to which cane and sugar production in the centre-south region of Brazil rebounds in the 2022/23 season.

* A poll conducted by broker Marex had an average forecast for cane production in CS Brazil of 554 million tonnes, slightly below the median forecast of 560 million tonnes in a Reuters poll this month. SUG/POLL

* "This (554 million) is slightly lower than we would have expected, given the reasonable rainfall that has occurred up to now and expectations that it will continue until the end of the rainy season," Marex said.

"The poll must therefore reflect anxiety and extreme uncertainties about the negative effects on cane quality due to the consequences of last year’s drought, frosts and fires."

* The Marex poll had an average forecast for sugar production in CS Brazil of 33.81 million tonnes, slightly below the median forecast of 34.35 million tonnes in a Reuters poll.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $482.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.3% to $2.4865 per lb, edging up towards last week's 10-year peak of $2.6045.

* Dealers said a sharp decline in exchange stocks of arabica coffee remained the key supportive factor.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,260 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,743 a tonne, edging back towards last week's two-year high of $2,838.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from dry weather in top grower Ivory Coast.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.8% at 1,820 pounds a tonne.

