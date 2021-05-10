SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher, arabica coffee eases

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Monday, boosted by the prospect of a decline in production in top exporter Brazil following drier-than-normal weather.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.05 cents, or 0.3%, to 17.54 cents per lb by 0952 GMT.

* "The market’s focus is still firmly on dry weather in CS (Centre-South) Brazil, with a few funds licking their lips in anticipation of seeing some producers forced to buy back short hedges," analyst Green Pool said in a weekly note.

* A rise in crude oil prices was also supportive. O/R

* Dealers said the scope for further gains may be limited, however, after the July contract's strong run-up from as low as 14.67 cents in early April to a peak last week of 17.89 cents.

* "We think that there is a fundamental shift taking place in traders' attitudes to sugar, from 'the major risk is to the upside' to 'there is now a serious risk to the downside and we are near the top of the range from a fundamental point of view'," broker Marex said in a report.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $1.50, or 0.3%, to $466.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.85 cents, or 0.6%, at $1.5205 per lb, slipping back slightly after climbing to a peak of $1.5540 last week, its highest since January 2017.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by the prospect of tightening supplies with a significant decline in production in Brazil expected this year.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by $4, or 0.3%, to $1,535 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 3 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,642 pounds a tonne, weakened by a strong pound. GBP/.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose by $8, or 0.3%, to $2,471 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Alison Williams)

