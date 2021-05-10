Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher, arabica coffee eases

Contributor
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Monday, boosted by the prospect of a decline in production in top exporter Brazil following drier-than-normal weather.

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Monday, boosted by the prospect of a decline in production in top exporter Brazil following drier-than-normal weather.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.05 cents, or 0.3%, to 17.54 cents per lb by 0952 GMT.

* "The market’s focus is still firmly on dry weather in CS (Centre-South) Brazil, with a few funds licking their lips in anticipation of seeing some producers forced to buy back short hedges," analyst Green Pool said in a weekly note.

* A rise in crude oil prices was also supportive. O/R

* Dealers said the scope for further gains may be limited, however, after the July contract's strong run-up from as low as 14.67 cents in early April to a peak last week of 17.89 cents.

* "We think that there is a fundamental shift taking place in traders' attitudes to sugar, from 'the major risk is to the upside' to 'there is now a serious risk to the downside and we are near the top of the range from a fundamental point of view'," broker Marex said in a report.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $1.50, or 0.3%, to $466.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.85 cents, or 0.6%, at $1.5205 per lb, slipping back slightly after climbing to a peak of $1.5540 last week, its highest since January 2017.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by the prospect of tightening supplies with a significant decline in production in Brazil expected this year.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by $4, or 0.3%, to $1,535 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 3 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,642 pounds a tonne, weakened by a strong pound. GBP/.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose by $8, or 0.3%, to $2,471 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Alison Williams)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular