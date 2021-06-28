SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher, arabica coffee climbs

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were marginally higher on Monday with the market underpinned by a deteriorating outlook for sugar production in centre-south Brazil.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.01 cent, or 0.1%, to 16.91 cents per lb by 1100 GMT.

* Dealers noted mills in centre-south Brazil were slowly beginning to reduce the amount of cane they use to produce sugar, increasingly favouring biofuel ethanol.

* "It still looks as if, over time, the sugar mix (in centre-south Brazil) will turn out to be lower than last year," broker Marex said in a note, adding there were also reports on the ground that cane quality is getting worse.

* Brazilian mills in the main centre-south region produced 2.19 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of June, 14% less than a year earlier and below market expectations.

* A small delivery continues to be expected against the July contract, which expires on Wednesday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell by $1.70, or 0.4%, to $426.10 a tonne, weighed partly by ongoing concerns about weak demand for the sweetener.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose by 1.5 cents, or 0.95%, to $1.5930 per lb.

* Dealers said the recent strength of Brazil's real currency BRL= had helped to support the market, curbing sales in the world's top producer by lowering prices in local currency terms.

* Dry weather in Brazil also remains a supportive factor.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $11, or 0.7%, to $1,690 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $5, or 0.3%, to $2,375 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 6 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,612 pounds a tonne.

* Ivory Coast has sold 1.18 million tonnes worth of cocoa contracts for the 2021/2022 season, putting the world's largest producer on course to meet its September sales targets, two sources at the national cocoa regulator said on Monday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

