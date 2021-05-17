SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher, arabica coffee also up
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were slightly higher on Monday with the market consolidating after a steep fall late last week while arabica coffee and cocoa prices also rose.
SUGAR
* July raw sugar SBc1rose by 0.05 cent, or 0.3%, to 17.01 cents per lb by 1417 GMT with the market finding some support after falling sharply late last week.
* Dealers said weak consumption in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the prospect of a pick-up in exports from the South Asian country later in the year should keep a lid on prices.
* "The current pandemic outbreak has impacted domestic sugar demand (in India)," analyst Green Pool said in a note, adding India's sugar consumption was set to fall for the second year in a row in the 2020/21 season.
* Lower demand is set to increase inventories in India and could lead to a pick-up in exports later in the year.
* "If world prices are above 18 cents at the end of this year we can expect a flood of Indian export sales without subsidy; and if prices are below that level, we can be almost certain that the Indian government will be happy to grant a new export subsidy in line with world prices," broker Marex said.
* August white sugar LSUc1 fell by $0.80, or 0.2%, to $452.80 a tonne.
COFFEE
* July arabica coffee KCc2 was up 0.05 cent, or 0.03%, at $1.4505 per lb.
* Dealers said supplies were tightening, with Brazilian arabica production set to fall this year and a container shortage in the South American country helping to slow down exports.
* July robusta coffee LRCc2fell by $6, or 0.4%, to $1,454 a tonne.
COCOA
* July London cocoa LCCc1 rose by 22 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,711 pounds a tonne.
* Unusually low rainfall last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions has reduced bean size and threatens to cut short the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.
* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose by $53, or 2.1%, to $2,527 a tonne.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey)
