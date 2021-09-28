SOFTS-Raw sugar drops to near two-month low; cocoa, coffee gain

Corrects figure in paragraph 12 to 100,000, instead of 100

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday after hitting near two month lows as poor demand weighed on prices and risk off sentiment prevailed in the broader financial markets. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

Cocoa and coffee rose meanwhile.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1, which expires on Thursday, ​​dipped 0.1% to 18.74 cents per lb at 1228 GMT.​​

* October's discount to March SB-1=R held at around 0.90 cents, indicating there was little appetite to take delivery of sugar against the contract expiry.

* Looking further ahead, Citi said it sees the market recording a deficit of around 3.7 million tonnes in the upcoming 2021/22 season due to crop downgrades in Brazil.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $503.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.2% to $1.9690 per lb, having hit a three-week peak on Monday.

* Dealers cited jitters over crucial rains needed to ensure flowering in top producer Brazil, with irregular rainfall registered this weekend.

* They added, however, that more wet weather is expected this coming weekend, which should lead prices lower so long as it doesn't disappoint.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.1% to $2,117 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.6% to $2,561 a tonne, having hit a near 6 week low on Monday.

* Citi said cocoa balances are tightening from a hefty 2020/21 surplus of around 300,000 tonnes this season to a deficit of around 100,000 next season due to issues with the tree crop in Ghana and reduced fertilizer input.

* December London cocoa LCCc1 ​​rose 1.2% to 1,786 pounds per tonne​.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.