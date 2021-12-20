Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar dips to two-week low, coffee and cocoa also fall

Nigel Hunt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures on ICE were lower on Monday as the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant triggered widespread losses in equity and commodity markets. [MKTS/GLOB]

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.5% to 18.83 cents per lb by 1142 GMT after dipping to a two-week low of 18.74 cents.

* Dealers said the scope for further losses may be limited as current prices could deter Indian exports while potentially encouraging more imports into China.

* "The market is clearly bullish below 19 cents (per lb), and much less bullish above 20 cents," broker Marex said in a weekly update.

* China imported 630,000 tonnes of sugar in November, down 11.2% from the same month last year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.2% to $491.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 was down 1.45% at $2.3135 per lb as the market extended its pullback from a 10-year high of $2.5235 set on Dec. 7.

* Dealers said funds have been scaling back long positions during the last few days as risk appetite diminishes against the backdrop of growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant.

* Speculators reduced their bullish bets in arabica coffee futures on ICE U.S. in the week to Dec. 14, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

* Much-needed rains in top producer Brazil this month has also contributed to the weakness in prices.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,330 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 1% to 1,687 pounds a tonne.

* Light rains and mild seasonal winds in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week should boost the quality and size of the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was down 1% at $2,472 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Pravin Char)

