SOFTS-Raw sugar dips to two-week low, cocoa climbs

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slipped to a two-week low with the strong pace of exports from India keeping the market on the defensive while cocoa prices rose.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.05% at 19.73 cents per lb at 1026 GMT after dipping to a two-week low of 19.67 cents.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for exports from India remained a key bearish factor.

* India's exports were becoming "larger every time you look," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said.

* A slight recovery in crude oil prices after the prior session's steep decline helped to stabilise the sugar market. O/R

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $538.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.85% to $2,602 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was deriving support from indications that demand is continuing to pick up after a COVID-19 driven dip.

* North American first-quarter cocoa grind data, due to be issued on Thursday, would provide a short-term focus after last week's European first-quarter data showed a 4.4% rise year on year. GRIND/EU

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.2% to 1,779 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,092 a tonne, edging away from the prior session's six-week low of $2,058.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.1% to $2.2140 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.