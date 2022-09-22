SOFTS-Raw sugar consolidates as recession fears cap upside

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE edged up on Wednesday but remained within recent ranges, with rising U.S. interest rates and recession fears capping the upside.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.6% to 18.33 cents per lb at 1223 GMT, having hit a seven-week low of 17.50 cents on Monday.

* Wednesday's aggressive rate hike signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve are buoying the dollar, which is not far off a 24-year peak, and keeping risk assets like stocks under pressure. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

* A strong dollar makes dollar-priced commodities costlier for non-U.S. investors.

* Dealers said the poor macro-economic backdrop would likely pin sugar near the bottom of the recent range, even though there is near-term supply tightness, as signalled by increased premiums for near-term sugar futures versus those further out 0#LSU:

* Sugar supplies are in any case expected to ease during the 2022/23 season (October/September).

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.9% to $531.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.5% to $214.10 per lb​.

* Rabobank said good level of rainfall is expected in top producer Brazil over the next two weeks. It also expects the return of normal rainfall overall in Brazil, which should aid the flowering of the 2023/24 crop and pressure prices.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.9% to $2,207 a tonne.

* Coffee trading remained subdued in Vietnam this week due to a lack of beans, with traders awaiting the new crop season that starts next month, while supplies begun to dwindle in Indonesia at the end of harvest there.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 slipped 0.1% to $2,342 a tonne.

* Sovereign debt default is "a real possibility" for Ghana, the world's number 2 cocoa producer, and any kind of domestic debt restructuring could severely threaten the local banking sector, a senior director from the ratings agency Fitch said.

* December London cocoa LCCc1 slipped 0.1% to 1,853 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel)

