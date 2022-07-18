SOFTS-Raw sugar, coffee prices rise as dollar weakens

Commodities

Raw sugar prices rose on Monday, buoyed by broad-based gains in commodity markets partly due to a weaker dollar, while arabica coffee futures regained ground after sliding to a nine-month low last week.

The dollar fell after several Federal Reserve officials signalled they did not favour stepping up the rate hiking pace. FRX/

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.3% to 19.51 cents per lb by 1406 GMT.

* Dealers said the raw market was also deriving support from the recent strength in white sugar prices, which tend to react first to any pick-up in physical demand.

* "White sugar is still on fire and has been like this for so long that it is probably telling us that real demand (consumption) is up," broker Marex said in a market update.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $558.30 a tonne, slipping back slightly after its recent strong advance.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 6.6% to $2.1295 per lb, rebounding from a nine-month low of $1.9460 set on Friday.

* Dealers said the market had become technically oversold after its recent sharp drop, while the current low level of exchange certified stocks also remained a supportive influence.

* The recent bout of fund long liquidation also appears to have dried up.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 3.4% to $1,988 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,326 a tonne.

* Dealers said North American second-quarter cocoa grind data, due to be issued on Thursday, would provide a short-term focus as they keep a close watch on whether global economic woes are beginning to impact consumption.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.5% to 1,712 pounds a tonne.

* Rains were above average in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, conditions that could prompt harvests for the upcoming October-to-March main crop to start early, farmers said on Monday.

Most Popular