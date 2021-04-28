Commodities
SOFTS-Raw sugar, coffee edge off peaks as markets consolidate

Maytaal Angel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE edged off the prior session's two-month peak on Wednesday while arabica coffee fell from Tuesday's 3-1/2 year high as the two markets consolidated, taking a lead from copper, grains and oil. [GRA/] [O/R] [MET/L]

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 3.5% to 17.32 cents per lb at 1345 GMT, having settled up 4.5% on Tuesday after hitting a peak of 17.98. The contract expires on Friday.

* Commerzbank said improved supplies this season from key producers the European Union, India and Thailand should leave the market in a balanced position, though persistent dry conditions in Brazil are an increasing worry.

* Brazil sugar output so far in April is 35% below the same period a year earlier as fewer mills have started the crushing season and sugar content lags the previous crop, industry data showed.

* Dealers said sugar could edge lower in the coming days against a backdrop of strong exports from India, though losses should be limited given Brazil supply worries and as funds still have the ability and inclination to buy more.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​fell 3% to $466 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.1% to $1.4580 per lb, having settled up 1.8% on Tuesday after hitting a high of $1.4630.

* Starbucks SBUX.O missed quarterly sales estimates on Tuesday, sending shares down 2%, though the coffee chain raised its annual revenue and profit forecast on the expectation more customers will return as they get vaccinated.

* The company's revenue rose 11% to $6.67 billion for the second quarter ended March 28, indicating improved coffee demand in the out-of-home sector as coffee shops reopen.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.1% to $1,460 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,466 a tonne, weighed by excess supplies.

* Mondelez MDLZ.O on Tuesday posted strong quarterly results as customers munched more of their favourite biscuits and chocolates during coronavirus lockdowns.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​edged up 0.1% to 1,650 pounds per tonne​.

