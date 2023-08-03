News & Insights

SOFTS-Raw sugar, coffee, cocoa fall on macroeconomic concerns

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

August 03, 2023 — 03:03 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slipped on Thursday as the market consolidated recent gains and came under pressure from macroeconomic concerns, while cocoa and arabica coffee also fell.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.18 cent, or 0.7%, at 24.02 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the sugar market was still digesting the news that the U.S. government's credit rating has been downgraded by Fitch to AA+ from AAA. A strong dollar added pressure.

* At the same time demand appears solid, they said, pointing to strength in white sugar futures which they believe indicates raw futures are, on balance, likely to rise near term.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $1.80, or 0.3%, at $699.00 per metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 settled down 43 pounds, or 1.6%, to 2,674 pounds per ton, having hit a fresh 46-year high on Wednesday.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell $63, or 1.8%, to $3,488 a ton, having clocked its highest since 2011 last week.

* Dealers noted the discount for nearby September cocoa futures versus December LCC1=R is widening, indicating improved near-term supply availability.

* Still, cocoa remains supported overall by fears the current longstanding market deficit has further to run.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 2.2 cents, or 1.3%, at $1.6475 per lb​​​​, having hit a one-month peak on Wednesday.

* The contract may rise to nearly $1.70 per pound, according to technical signs, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said on Thursday.

* Vietnam's domestic coffee prices edged up from a week earlier, traders said, following a rise in global prices and amid weak export estimates for the top robusta producer.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jan Harvey and Susan Fenton)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

